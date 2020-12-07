William F. Gannon of Wildwood, NJ passed away Thursday December 3, 2020. Born in Bellmawr, NJ Bill has been a local resident for 65 years and was a dedicated employee of the City of Wildwood for 35 years as an Electrical Inspector. Additionally Bill served as an Inspector for North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest,Stone Harbor and Sea Isle City during that period.Bill was a devoted community servant to his beloved City of Wildwood both as an employee and a volunteer.Bill was very well known throughout town for his humorous stories and quick wit. Bill's family often joked they were not able to travel 5 feet before being stopped by someone their Dad knew for a talk and a few laughs.A pillar of his community, Bill served on numerous boards, developing and implementing many of the island's early initiatives during the 1970's thru 1990's.Bill's favorite hobbies were Horse Racing and Football. Alhough there were not too many sports he didn't enjoy. Reading the sports section of the Newspaper was a daily event and something Bill looked forward to each day.Bill met and married the love of his life Dorothy McCardell in Wildwood in the Summer of 1959. She was from Lancaster, PA and in town for a summer job. After a 2 year courtship they married on September 29th, 1962. Bill and Dorothy bought Bill's parents hotel The Seaside and thus began their family business. In 1970 Bill and Dorothy had an opportunity and bought a piece of ground on the corner or Wildwood and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood. Their dream was to build their own Motel, more modern than the island had seen to date. From that dream the Premiere Motor Inn became a reality, opening their doors for business the Summer of 1971. Bill, Dot and Family just celebrated 49 years in business this past year.Bill Gannon has left an indelible mark on the 7 mile island and the people of the small seaside community as a friend, advocate, volunteer and business owner. His heart and legacy will live on in the memory of those who knew him and his beloved island.Bill is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 58 years. His son William and wife Chris (Casale) of Cape May, daughter Beth and husband Tim Owen of Pittsburgh, PA, his 6 grandchildren Sean and wife Alyssa (Perry), Shel and partner Wesley (Lauderman), Dylan and wife Emily (Adams), Grace, Timothy and Matthew. Three Great-Grandchildren; Olivia, Joplyn and Freya.Bill cherished his friends and family and will be sorely missed. Bill's family are mourning their loss and planning a celebration of his life this coming Spring/Summer.Condolencesmay be sent toingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Search for Missing Man Suspended
- Middle Woman Dies from COVID-19; 58 New Cases Reported
- Wildwood Agrees to Settlement with Woman in '18 Beach Arrest
- Burleigh Man Charged with Attempted Murder
- County Loses 2 to COVID-19; 69 New Cases Reported
- Cape Regional: Fewer COVID-19 Patients, More in ICU
- OC Loses 2 to COVID-19; 51 New Cases Reported
- County Loses 3 to COVID-19; 54 New Cases Reported
- Indictments Filed Nov. 24
- 2 Face Charges After Motor Vehicle Stop Yields Drugs, Weapon
Videos
- North Cape May - "Our Principal is that the party Command's the Gun, and the Gun must never be allowed to Command the Party" That was a direct quote from Mao Zedong, Chairman of the Communist party...
- Wildwood - Why does 4 fire companies need to respond to a fire in Wildwood ? It’s time to consolidate services.
- Villis - Will there be any arrests for the latest overdoses?
- Wildwood Crest - What jobs in Cape May County can even afford someone enough money to pay rent in this County? And moving out is a great idea if only people could afford that.
- Avalon - If you voted for a Democrat for President and a Republican for House (or vice versa), you voted for gridlock. Cool, fine ,whatever, understood, the alternates are Team Blue or Team Red. Just don...