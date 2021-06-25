BROWN, JAMES H., JR., 80, of Del Haven, June 22, 2021.
- Sea Isle City - What's with the rabbits this year? Ate all my milkweed that I have had for 4 years and I planted a sunflower yesterday and it was gone this morning. Geez!!
- Wildwood - Just out of curiosity, how many times a week should the bathrooms in a bar/ restaurant be cleaned? I would say everyday.
- Wildwood - What is going on at a hotel on a street in Wildwood. How many kids are they going to jam in that place? And the noise is ridiculous.
- Avalon - A Court House Spouter errs in advocating that Cape May County's remaining open space be converted into housing developments or shopping centers or industrial parks. That's the perfect...
- Townbank - Are the Lower Township police going to enforce the law against personal fireworks this year? All laws need to be enforced, not just the ones the police like. How difficult would it be to put a few...