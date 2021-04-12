MACOMBER, FRANK J.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Frank J. Macomber, 73, of Bensalem, PA, passed away on April 9, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Frank was born on September 27, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Helen (nee Drummond). Frank proudly served in the US Army and did two tours during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic for 14 years before becoming a realtor with Remax. During retirement, Frank became a bus driver for Bensalem Township School District. He was a member of the Bensalem Economic Develop Corporation for over 30 years. Frank was an avid gardener and took great pride in his Bensalem and shore house gardens. He loved his pets, Phillies baseball and cars. Frank will be deeply missed.He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Helen Macomber; daughter, Kelly Lyn Macomber; and granddaughter, Julianna Marie Macomber.He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 51 years, Susan A. Macomber; sons, Frank J. Macomber (Georgina A.) and Michael A. Macomber.grandchildren, Frank B. Macomber, Brandon A. Macomber, Richard B. Macomber; and sisters in law, Joy Lombo (John) and Dawn Kushwaha.Family and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 10am 12pm at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Women's Animal Center by visiting womensanimalcenter.org. To see Frank’s tribute page, please visit moldenfuneralchapel.com.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.