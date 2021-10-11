THOMPSON, GEORGE KENNETH

George Kenneth Thompson (“Ken”), 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away September 27, 2021.Ken was born in Dias Creek, NJ on April 4, 1940 to parents George Carl and Margaret Camp Thompson (nee High) and has resided in Cape May Court House his entire life. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, participating in Sunday School and later Sea Scouts, sponsored b the church. A graduate of Middle Township High School, Class of 1958, Ken served in the U.S. Army and the N.J. National Guard. He was employed by Acme Markets in Cape May Court House and then had 30 years as a lineman with N.J. Bell Telephone (now Verizon) until retirement.Ken passed away on September 27, 2021, after meeting the challenges and demands of pulmonary fibrosis for 14 years. His attitude and perseverance afforded him the ties and times with his treasures: family and friends.Ken is predeceased by his wife of 26 years: Robin Bond Thompson; in-laws Charles Bond and Philip Bond; nephews Robert (Bobby) Thompson and Andrew Bond. He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Margaret “Peg” Thompson (nee DeFrehn). He is also survived by his siblings: Robert of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Ronald (Patricia) of Crossville, TN; by in-laws Richard (Christine) DeFrehn, Barbara (Michael) Stockl; the Bond sisters-in-law: Kate, Anne Marie, Donna, and Patricia.He was fond of his family tree, especially the numerous nieces and nephews and their families: the Thompson branch, the DeFrehn/Stockl branch, the Bond branch. Ken was an exemplary outdoorsman. He pursued biking, camping, boating, crabbing, fishing, hunting, gardening, puttering in the backyard. He loved country music, dancing, karaoke, weekly Bell Telephone breakfasts at the Cape May County Airport, monthly CMCANGA (Army National Guard) breakfast meetings. He celebrated Labor Day Weekend at the annual NASW airfest. A memorable event was a trip on a B-17 vintage WWII airplane with Peggy’s uncle Art Tyas. Ken belonged to the Jersey Cape Hunting Club, Corbin City Hunting Club, and Maine Hunting Club.Ken and Peggy enjoyed traveling: Atlantic Coast, Florida, New England, Lancaster, PA, cruises (Alaska and Norway were favorites). As Ken’s final journey is complete, we are grateful for all your prayers and kindnesses. Ken’s favorite hymn “Just A Closer Walk With Thee” summarized all we have shared together. Ken has reached God’s kingdom shore.A celebration of life service will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Middle Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 331, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or Community Food Bank of NJ, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234-3901. Condolences at radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Search for Stolen Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run Crash
- History of Stone Harbor’s Black Neighborhood Featured in New Documentary
- Lower Man Dies from Covid; CMCo Reports Progress in Vaccinations
- Police Make Multiple Arrests for Drive-by Airsoft Gun Shootings
- Indictments Filed Oct. 5
- Seawall Repairs Spark Construction Complaints
- Volunteers Plan to Hand Out Reusable Bags to Ferry Travelers
- Former Pastor Admits to Stealing Parish Money for Shore House Purchase
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Sept. 13-19, 2021
- Middle Township Police Department Adult Arrests July 2021
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - Dear Mr. Trump, Please shut up and go away. Thank you. Americans
- Stone Harbor - Instead of a control/power trip by the Mayor "I want SH to lead the state of NJ on this", how about making things safer by pushing enforcement of ordinances on the books? The Mayor says...
- Stone Harbor - I love the "Term Limits" signs I see driving through NJ and CMCH. Unfortunately, our only chance at term limits is in a President's 2nd term who believes in Term Limits - i.e., a non...
- Cape May Court House - Getting really tired of cleaning up fast food trash, empty cans, empty cigar packs, broken glass and any other kind of trash you can throw on the ground on Sand Castle drive. Show some respect to...
- North Wildwood - Many people think Jimmy Carter is the worst president ever. I agree with them until Joe Biden came along.