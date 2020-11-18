NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Amy Marie Reed, age 49 of Lower Township, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Daughter of the late James and Anna MacDonald. A lifelong area resident, Amy graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1989, received her Bachelor of Arts at Hofstra University, and her Masters Degree in Architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design. She worked as an art teacher at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Cape May where she touched the lives of many students. She was a devoted mom and enjoyed her children’s sporting events. Amy is survived by her children Grant and Ainsley Reed, sister Elizabeth Kane, brother James (Carol) MacDonald, II, sister Joell (Travis) Worster, niece Emily Worster, and nephews William Chinners II, Nicholas Chinners, Tobias Worster, James MacDonald III, and Tyler MacDonald. She is predeceased by her parents. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

