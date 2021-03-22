SABO, ROBERT STEPHEN, 89, of Dennisville, March 16, 2021. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Father Claims Autistic Son Beaten at Woodbine Center
- Cape May to Ban Marijuana Smoking on Public Property
- ‘Sami’s Law’ Signs Installed Throughout N. Wildwood
- OC Man Threatened Van Drew and Family, Congressman Says
- Indictments Filed March 16
- Ordnance Discovered on N. Cape May Property, Residents Evacuated
- Middle Still Supports Medical Marijuana Facility
- Enhanced SNAP Benefits to Continue in March
- Open Alcohol Consumption Extended in Cape May
- 2 Residents Die from Covid; 24 New Cases Reported
Videos
- Villas - Symtoms of the covid change day by day on news. How about no bowel movements, whole itchy body rash, drastic loss of weight and huge cravings for milk and soda lasting 4 months. Anyone else?
- Middle - Haven’t been watching spouts recently- hopefully this has been said and will be said again. Why is Cape May County so slow to roll out the vaccine to lower age groups, say 50+? Also, shouldn’t...
- Cape May Court House - I miss seeing the artwork on the middle township bike path. Although only .01% of population use it, according to a previous spouter, it was always appreciated by me.
- Lower Township - Repeatedly, I drive to cape May County special services pool for the 2:30 swim only to find it closed. I plan my day around this swim and I just ask the person that oversees this schedule to send...
- North Cape May - Re: The North Cape May comment on folks with second homes at the shore not wanting to be called "shoobees" and to please not put lighthouse decorations on your lawns. Well, here's the...