Mary Charlene Poulson age 75 of Cape May, NJ passed away on October 29, 2020. Retired secretary for Atlantic Electric, Pleasantville, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held 11am on Saturday, June 19,2021 at the Cape May Beach Sunday School Chapel, Clubhouse Dr. (between Elwood Rd. and Folsom Ave.) Town Bank. Following services burial will be held at the Cold Spring Cemetery. www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

