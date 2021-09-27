NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Christopher Lee Pietrusza, 39, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born in Orlando, FL and moved here in 2007. Chris was an avid Phillies fan and loved animals. He worked at the Dennisville Wawa, Blitz’s, and Hugits. He always had a smile and never met a stranger. He would help anyone with anything they needed and always did it with a smile. He continued to help others in his passing by donating his organs and giving the Gift of Life.Chris is survived by his mother Cheryl Pietrusza (Bob Keen); his father Philip E. Pietrusza, Jr.; his brothers Robert Holderbaum and Randall Pietrusza; his sisters Tiffany Labenberg, Jacquelyn Keen, and Victoria Stacy; his grandmothers Sybil McKanna and Phylis Pietrusza; his uncle Joseph Pietrusza; his aunt Sandy Neapolitan; his nieces and nephews; and his dog Owen. He was preceded in death by his brother Philip Pietrusza, III.Services were held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Radzieta Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Wolf Conservation Center, P.O. Box 421, South Salem, NY 10590 or at https://nywolf.org/www.radzieta.com

