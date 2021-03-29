MCCARTHY, JOE E.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joe E. McCarthy, 61, of Rio Grande, NJ passed away March 26, 2021. A loving and devoted husband to Teresa and loving father to Heather. Born in Bridgeton to John and Mildred (Waters) McCarthy. He retired from Woodbine Developmental Center after a stroke in 2012. He loved being with his family and traveling to state parks and civil war battlefields. Prior to this stroke, he enjoyed beach combing with his metal detector.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Teresa (Sayre) McCarthy; daughter Heather Gallagher; father John; his brothers: John (Debbie) and Robert; his sister Patricia Layton; and many loving nieces and nephews.Joe would want us to thank everyone for all your prayers and positive thoughts. A special thank you to Adrianne Beck for her caring and knowledgeable insight regarding his illness.Public viewing will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. He would also encourage men to have their PSA checked yearly. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.