MATTERA, HENRY J., 93, of Rio Grande, August 10, 2021. He served in the US Army and was a member of the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Erma Man Arrested for Allegedly Holding Cashier Hostage
- 5 Villas Residents Face Drug Charges
- Indictments Filed Aug. 3
- Crest to Prohibit Front-yard Parking
- Fatal Crash’s Impact Lingers in Stone Harbor
- Committee Calls for Comprehensive Ordinance in Cape May
- Motorcyclist, 67, Dies in Dias Creek Crash
- CMCo’s Daily Case Count Rises as Delta Fuels Pandemic’s Resurgence
- Wildwood Man Charged with 1st-degree Murder
- Complaints Prompt Changes to Fare Free Transportation
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower Township - Wouldnt it be a dream if every child from Lower Township, West Cape May, Cape May, and Cape May Point learns how to swim at a recreational pool ? No offense to the Uber successful football program at...
- Cape May County - If county dispatch wants to really take over everyone in the county then their dispatcher should know where things are in the county. I talked to this one girl and she was the rudest person ever. I...
- West Wildwood - Aug. 4th print edition. The very best single sentence: 'Many of you are the first to complain but last to act'. So true every week. Lower Twp, "kids confined to home, covid prison...
- Erma - One of LTES recently retired, outstanding Supervisor of Bldgs. and Grounds, is cutting grass at the Cape May National Golf course. In between a round on the links if you see Fredo raise a glass.
- Cape May Court House - To all the Landlords : It has been almost two years now of Tenants not paying rent and no evictions. This rent money will not be repaid. Courts are being convened now and settlements will be...