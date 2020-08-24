NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mary P. Lorenzi, 81, - of Ocean View, NJ, formerly of Wildwood, NJ passed away August 22, 2020. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edwin and Mary Cox. She attended Middle Township School District until the 8th grade and later worked at the Wildwood Bus Terminal, Murphy’s Five and Dime in Wildwood, and the Bristol Plaza Motel in Wildwood Crest.Mary is survived by her children: Patricia Ashbridge and Anthony Lorenzi; her siblings: Ed J. Cox, Joseph F. Cox, and Betty J. Anderson; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and 2 nephews.Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.

