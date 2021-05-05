GALLAGHER, ANTHONY T.

Anthony T. Gallagher, 72 of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021. Born in Philadelphia to Thomas J. and Mary C. Gallagher, he was a lifelong area resident of Wildwood Crest. A graduate of Wildwood High School (1968) and Loyola College, Baltimore, MD (1970). He worked in the construction trade and managed a rental property, Leprechaun Apartments, before entering the family real estate and insurance business. He is survived by his siblings, Thomas J. Gallagher, Jr., Mary Ann T. (Stephen) Gdowik and Joseph M. (Eileen) Gallagher; 4 nieces and 2 nephews. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (May 15th) for a walk-through visitation at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St, Cape May, from 10am – 11am with his memorial ceremony for immediate family and closest friends beginning at 11am. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

