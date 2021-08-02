NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CHALMERS, RICHARD MARTIN, III, 73, of Ocean City, July 19, 2021. He served in the US Marine Corp.

