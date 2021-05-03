ARNETT, GERALD M.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Gerald M. Arnett, age 86, of North Cape May, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Gerald was born in Philadelphia, he was a graduate of North Catholic High School (1951) and served in the US Air Force. He worked as a Process Operator for GSK Pharmaceutical Co in Conshohocken, PA and also worked for Exide Battery Co, in Philadelphia. Gerald enjoyed biking around North Cape May and walking his dog, Winston. He is predeceased by his parents; Francis and Margaret (nee McCombs) Arnett, his son; Kevin Arnett, his brother; Edward and his sister Cecilia Larkins. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 36 years, Annette, his sons; Gerald C. (Deb) Arnett and John (Regina) Arnett, his daughter Mary (Walter) Anderson, his step-daughters Susan (Frank) Verdade and Christine (Jack) Palmer, 11 Grandchildren and his sisters Frances (Tom) Gladulich and Margaret Wilkins. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, etc., please submit any honorariums by memorial donation to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cathbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.