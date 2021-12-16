NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FROHOCK, REV. BARBARA ANN MAY, 70, of Marmora, December 12, 2021. She had served as pastor of Sea Isle City, Goshen and Green Creek Bethel United Methodist Churches.

