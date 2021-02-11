BRETHERICK, ROBERT PAUL

Robert Paul Bretherick passed away suddenly on February 4th, 2021 in his own home, with family at his side, in West Palm Beach, FL. Bob was born in the Olney area of Philadelphia on May 22, 1925, to Paul and Marguerite (nee Bendel) Bretherick. He attended Olney High School and went on to graduate with a degree in Chemistry from The University of Pennsylvania. During his youth he spent many happy hours aboard the family boat, The Penguin, sailing the Chesapeake Bay. In later years, his family bought a house on the bay in Wildwood Crest, NJ where he spent every single summer of his life – including 2020. It was in Wildwood Crest that he met Mary Roth who would become his wife, settling in Churchville, PA where they lived for 56 years before moving to West Palm Beach, FL in 2011. Mary passed away in 2014.His family owned the Rittenhouse Laundry in the Germantown area of Philadelphia where he worked in his early years before applying his knowledge of chemistry at RM Hollingshead in Camden, NJ. He went on to manage manufacturing plants at Publicker Industries and Powell Duffryn. In his long professional career he made fast friends, many of whom were still in touch on a regular basis.Bob is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Casella (Michael) of Lake Worth, FL and Jill Gilliand (Mark) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Cory Casella (Nisha) of Houston, TX, Sarah Gilliand (Sean Sweeney) of Alexandria, VA, and Spenser Gilliand of Chicago, IL; and two great-grandchildren, Sai and Iyla Casella, of Houston. He loved his sons-in-law like they were his own children. He played Happy Birthday on his harmonica to each of his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren on every one of their birthdays. Bob will also be greatly missed by his faithful granddog Mini Bella, whose favorite spot was by his side.In addition, Bob is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Joseph, and his sister Lucille Bettinger.He was his normal, amazing self - up to the very last minute of his almost 96-year life. Throughout his life, he found enjoyment in so many things: fishing, boating, baseball (especially watching his beloved Phillies), golf, parades, the ukulele. But it was his family that meant the most to him, and until the last he was the joyful center of sunset Happy Hours on the New Jersey dock, holiday gatherings at home, and daily contact with family and friends. All who knew him loved him – people of all ages were his friends, valuing his quiet kindness and humor, seeking his advice. He will leave a hole in so many lives.His family is grateful for the loving attention he received from his two caregivers in the later years of his life: Janet Daley and Cyntheia Corretjer. Their daily companionship afforded him independence and dignity.A private service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League (https://www.peggyadams.org/donate) or The University of Pennsylvania Department of Chemistry (https://www.chem.upenn.edu/giving-penn-chemistry).
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House to Close
- Castaway Cove Fire was Accidental, Investigation Determines
- Couple Arrested After Child Abuse Investigation
- Police Arrest Cape May Men in Connection with Bank Robberies
- Cape May Man Faces Cyber Harassment Charges
- Indictments Filed Feb. 2
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 42 New Cases Reported
- Plans to Fill Former Pier One Building Advance
- County Loses 5 to Covid; 37 New Cases Reported
- Avalon Woman Dies from Covid; 43 New Cases Reported
Videos
- Strathmere - It's apparent we as a country need to change the rules for a trials in the house and senate, basically just make them like any other courtroom in the United States, because what we are getting...
- North Cape May - As a church organist for many years, the hymn “Once to Every Man. and Nation” immediately came to my mind re: the 2nd impeachment trial. The lyrics from that hymn were precisely what the chaplain...
- Villas - Biden's immigration agenda is an open door approach which is financially bad for all Americans. Illegal entries from last April was 17,000. After election it jumped to 70,000.(Info from Judicial...
- Townbank - Disappointed in State and Cape May County, something is not right! Told by State by email to schedule vaccine in middle of Jan. Yet no clinics within 100 miles. The only site on provided list In...
- Ocean View - You have to love it when all the mainstream media pundits just happen to use the same catch phrase in a certain news cycle, and even better when it's a stupid comment, like this about the...