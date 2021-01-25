GRISCOM, LEE, 80, of Ocean City. He was a security guard at Shore Hospital.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Avalon Community Center Becomes Covid Vaccination Site
- Liquor License Transfer for New Bar OK’d
- N. Cape May Man Arrested in Wildwood Faces Drug Charges
- OC Police Continue Investigation into Lure Attempt; Suspect’s ID Sought
- 2 Teens Arrested in Connection with Rio Car Burglaries
- Indictments Filed Jan. 19
- School Change Would Save W. Wildwood $177,118 a Year, Study Finds
- Back Bay Landfill Development Progresses
- Prescribed Burn Scheduled for Reed's Beach
- N. Wildwood Seeks to Acquire Lots Near NJ Avenue Firehouse
Videos
- Rio Grande - I would like to congradulate all the people that put together the Website for the Covid Vaccine locations and phone numbers/website address. The type is so small and illegible that only those with...
- Cape May Beach - This will have to be Tom Brady's last Super Bowl because where would he put the 11th ring, his nose, toe, ear?
- Rio Grande - The Senate needs to convict Trump to show that presidents will be held accountable for their crimes even after they leave office. Otherwise there will be nothing to deter future presidents from...
- Cape May - I had to post this fact; You want to know why so many people are disgusted about Joe Biden? I was at his Inauguration and it seems from what I counted over a hundred "Snipers" on roof tops...
- Fishing Creek - During my quarantine I've rediscovered the music of Harry Chapin. His storytelling songs, his food bank charities and his social awareness made him a gem!