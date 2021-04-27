ACCARDI, SAMUEL R. "SAM"

Samuel R. Accardi “Sam”, 33, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Sunday morning April 25, 2021.He was a member of the Bricklayer’s Union Local #1 of Philadelphia, PA. He attended Wildwood Catholic High School. He was an avid fan of the Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles and was a loving son, father, brother and uncle.He is survived by his father, Carlo J. Accardi (Kathy), mother, Anna Abbatiello, three sisters, Rebecca Schwambach (Tadd), Marie Accardi, and Trish Arellano (Matt), and grandmom, Marie Accardi.Mass of Christian Burial 11 am with viewing from 10 am to 10:45 am, Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Ann’s Church, Parish of Norte Dame de la Mer, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ.Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

