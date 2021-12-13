BAILEY, MICHELLE B.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Michelle B. Bailey, age 35, of Erma, and formerly of Augusta, Maine passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Michelle was born in Bath, Maine to Troy and Andrea (nee Ames) Bailey. She moved to Erma in 1997 and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School, Class of 2004. Michelle was employed as a manager for Rio Grande Check Cashing Company, and she enjoyed gardening, especially vegetable gardening. She loved the outdoors and was very kind and respectful and loved spending time with her family and friends. Michelle is predeceased by her Grandfather, Glennwood Bailey and her Grandfather, Ralph L. Ames. She is survived by her parents here in Cape May, Andrea (nee Ames) and Mark Slamb and her father Troy Bailey, her siblings, Joshua Bailey and Willie Slamb, and step-sisters Briana Slamb and April Andrews, her Grandmother, Carolyn Bailey, Maternal Grandmother, Berta Butler, her uncle, Tom Ames and other uncles, aunts and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 16, at 3pm, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May with visiting one hour prior from 2pm to 3pm. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. In Michelle’s memory, please be kind and wear a smile.

To plant a tree in memory of MICHELLE BAILEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.