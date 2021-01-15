TROST, EDITH MAE

Edith Mae Trost, 87, of Green Creek, NJ passed away January 10, 2021. Edith was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas and Edith Shields. She moved to Green Creek in 1988. Edith was predeceased by her husband Edward Trost in 2005. Along with her husband and parents, she is also predeceased by her daughter Chrissy Trost, grandson Kevin Trost, and 5 brothers and sisters.Forever remembered by her children: Edward Trost (Joann), Edie Poserina (Rich), Michael Trost and Patti Thoma (John); brother Stephen Shields and sister Marian Macomber; grandchildren: Kris Samarco (Tony), Rich Poserina (Ryan), Jennifer Yarnell (Brian), Stacy Garrett, Jason Garrett, Amber Griffies (Charlie), Brandi Cook (Gary), Toni Garrett, Elizabeth Trost, Melissa Trost, and John Thoma III; and 15 great grandchildren.Private services to be held at a later date
