TROST, EDITH MAE

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Edith Mae Trost, 87, of Green Creek, NJ passed away January 10, 2021. Edith was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas and Edith Shields. She moved to Green Creek in 1988. Edith was predeceased by her husband Edward Trost in 2005. Along with her husband and parents, she is also predeceased by her daughter Chrissy Trost, grandson Kevin Trost, and 5 brothers and sisters.Forever remembered by her children: Edward Trost (Joann), Edie Poserina (Rich), Michael Trost and Patti Thoma (John); brother Stephen Shields and sister Marian Macomber; grandchildren: Kris Samarco (Tony), Rich Poserina (Ryan), Jennifer Yarnell (Brian), Stacy Garrett, Jason Garrett, Amber Griffies (Charlie), Brandi Cook (Gary), Toni Garrett, Elizabeth Trost, Melissa Trost, and John Thoma III; and 15 great grandchildren.Private services to be held at a later date

To plant a tree in memory of EDITH TROST as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.