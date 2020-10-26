NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Patricia C. Krenzien (fondly known as Aunt Pat) of North Cape May passed away suddenly and unexpectantly on Tuesday October 20, 2020. She was born October 16, 1937 in Roxborough, PA. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Ruth Stackhouse Clark and Franklin Zell Clark (owners of Clark’s Deli in N. Wildwood); her husband Julius Nicholas Krenzien Sr.; grandson Jeffrey Nicholas Krenzien and her brother Donald “Butch” P. Clark Sr. with whom she shared a special inseparable bond and missed terribly since his passing. Pat is survived by a daughter Mary Lynn Krenzien with whom she resided with and was her sole caretaker; a son Julius Nicholas Krenzien Jr. (Colleen); grandchildren, Gregory Krenzien (Sammy), Emilee Krenzien and Olivia Krenzien, as well as her nieces and nephews.After her husband's passing she left Long Island NY with her children to work side by side with her brother at his business Jersey Cape Well Drilling for 25 years until his retirement. She was also an extremely talented seamstress and dressmaker of all occasions as well. Pat fought and beat cancer three times but suffered from dementia for the past three years most recently with this disease rapidly taking her faculties, she had a hard time comprehending Covid 19 and the pandemic of 2020 where she missed playing bingo, going to the casinos or just having lunch with the girls till recent. I’m so blessed I was able to take her out to dinner for her 83rd birthday where she lived it up like a queen just 4 days before her death. She will be forever loved and sadly missed. As per her wishes, services will be private. Condolences will be received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

