MURRAY, DIANA, 72, of Belleplain, died Thursday November 19, 2020
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 from Rio Grande Face Meth Charges
- Court House Man Struck, Killed on Parkway
- Indictments Filed Nov. 10
- County Reports 65 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reaches 100 COVID Deaths; 43 New Cases Reported
- Ferry Runs Aground in Cape May Canal
- Answers to Mark Himebaugh’s Disappearance Sought 29 Years Later
- County Reports 66 New Resident COVID-19 Cases, 1 Non-resident Case
- County Reports 43 New Resident COVID-19 Cases, 2 Non-resident Cases
- COVID-19 Update: CMCo Nears High-risk Category for Transmission
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - Hey Stone Harbor council wake up and start to tighten your fiscal belt and get the ball rolling with the county and start plans for replacing the 96th Street Bridge. One lane restriction now will...
- Villas - Now that most of the Supreme Court are textualists, maybe the Democrats should just stop all gun sales because the Constitution doesn’t talk about buying guns.
- North Wildwood - To the spouter from NCM complaining about people cutting through parking lots to avoid lights. That is a driving offense and they could be ticketed. People always get what is due , just be patient.
- North Cape May - We would like to thank Alisa, Alex Charlie and Zak at Haven House for a great~ful turkey dinner on Friday, November 20th. Once again, we are very grateful. Thank you
- Cape May County - Stay home or prepare for police to be enforcing patrol on roadways as you travel. You will receive a citation if out of state and no proper documentation.