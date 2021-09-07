Caroline M. Williams, 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away September 2, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Caroline Allen and worked in the Cape May County Court System. Caroline was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and enjoyed playing cards and going on cruises. She is predeceased by her husband James, daughter Caroline Schaefer, and grandson Joseph Williams.Caroline is survived by her children: James (Ruth) Williams, Gary (Joanne) Williams, Robert (Sandy) Williams, and Christine Cramer; brother Michael Allen and his wife Linda who took great care of Caroline; as well as 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; and caretaker Bonnie.Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
- Middle Township - Hopefully one day we'll be as united as we were on 9/11.
- Brigantine - It wasn't very wise for the Herald to start requiring paid memberships to view online content. What a shame to see another newspaper go out of business.
- Cape May - The Jetty Motel has a new plan, The 4th one. This one includes two restaurants and a bar. Very limited parking. Hearing at city hall September 14th. 7pm.
- Sea Isle City - It’s after Labor Day and there must be 50+ bikes locked to signs, poles, boardwalk rails, beach paths. When is the city going to take them off the streets our town looks bad with them there. The...
- Cape May County - Why can't people just wear a mask to sporting events and concerts?? All these college football games and now NFL stadiums packed with fans ,maskless ,will just cause the biggest outbreak in...