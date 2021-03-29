SWEENEY, FRANCES MARIE

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Frances Marie Sweeney, our beloved Mother and Mom-Mom, passed away at the age of 96. Her beautiful spirit and a lifetime of memories will continue to live through the large family she leaves behind.Frances was born on September 11, 1924 in Philadelphia to Sidney and Mary “Mae” (Guckin) Smith. She was the youngest of their two daughters. On October 23, 1943, she married William C. Sweeney (“Bill”) and together, they raised nine children.She eventually became “Mom-Mom” to 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Frances was incredibly proud of her family, and she loved sharing their accomplishments with everyone she encountered.Later in life, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for many years at the Philadelphia Geriatric Center.Frances was bold, generous, resourceful, persistent, creative and so much more. She expressed her talents and gifts in many ways throughout her lifetime. She wrote heartfelt poetry, which is still being displayed in the homes of her children and grandchildren, and she crocheted beautiful blankets and sweaters, which are still being wrapped around her great-grandchildren.Frances was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Sidney and Mae Smith, her sister Myra Smith, her husband Bill Sweeney (“Pop-Pop”), her son Joseph Sweeney, and other family members and friends.She is remembered and greatly missed by all of her surviving family members, including her children and their spouses William Sweeney, Joanne (Jeffrey) Moyer, Nancy Grelis, Patricia Castro, Frances (Michael) Hrubos, Michael (Kathleen) Sweeney, Gerald (Sarina) Sweeney and Lisa (Vincent) Brown.Too many to list, Frances’ surviving grandchildren will forever cherish their memories of their wonderful “Mom-Mom.”Services for Frances will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street #250, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or https://www.alz.org/delval/donate.
