ZIFFER, CARMEL

Carmel Ziffer (nee Hoffacker), 65 of Williamstown, NJ. Carmel passed away after her four year battle with C.O.P.D.Carmel was born in Cape May Courthouse. She was raised and spent the majority of her life in Wildwood. Carmel worked for the Water Department as well as for Cape May County Facilities & Services and Consumer Affairs. After retiring early, she and her husband moved to Williamstown to be closer to her daughter and her grandchildren. She enjoyed growing up at the shore. She grew up very close to her Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Relaxing on the beach was one of Carmel’s favorite places to spend her time. Some of her best memories are of her spending time on the beach with her grandchildren, family, cousins and friends. Even Though she moved to Williamstown she continued her traditions of going to the beach with family and friends every summer.Beloved wife of Ted Ziffer. Loving mother of Melissa Carmela. Loving step-mother of Jennifer Cullinan (Todd), Michael Ziffer, Tiffany Martin (Michael). Adored grandmother of Anthony Kopaczewski, Ashton Kopaczewski, Mikaela Kopaczewski, Juliet Cullinan, Jayden Cullinan, Bradley Cullinan, Matthew Martin, Amber Martin, Kaylee Martin and Ella Martin. Dear sister of William Hoffacker. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.Services are being held privately at the request of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to COPD, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or www.copdfoundation.org
