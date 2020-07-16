NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HARRIS, EARL A., 59, of Wildwood, formally of Belleplain, July 12, 2020. Earl was a member of Star Lodge #65, and the Great Commission Baptist Church in Swainton

