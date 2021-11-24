NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GRAHAM, THOMAS S., 84, of Cape May Point, November 21, 2021. He served in the US Navy Construction Battalion (Sea Bees) and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anglesea.

