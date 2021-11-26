John Becker (“Beck”), age 80, of Del Haven and formerly the Port Richmond area of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas and Dorothy (nee Quinn) Becker. John summered here for many years prior to moving to Del Haven in 2007. He made a living as a truck driver and had owned and operated his own trucking company and had also worked for Commerce Construction Company of New Jersey. He enjoyed going to the casinos in Atlantic City. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, of almost 61 years, Mary Ann (nee Lucano) Becker, his three daughters, Mary Ann (Joseph) Ciak, Bridget (Richard) Schweikert and Diane (the late Joseph) Benson, 9 Grandchildren, (one of which is John H., whom he raised as a son), 11 Great Grandchildren and siblings, Bridget, Patricia, Mark and James and preceded in death by siblings, Dot “Sissy”, Thomas, Bernadette, Billy and Joseph. Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
