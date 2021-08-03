KUHN, MILTON MELKER

Milton Melker Kuhn, 78, a veteran of the Vietnam War, and longtime resident of Malvern, PA, and Avalon, NJ, passed away on July 19th, 2021. Milt or “Sparky”, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Milton W. and Elsie Kuhn. Milt attended Frankford High School, Class of ’62, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. As a private, first class for the Navy, Milt saw action aboard the USS McKean during the Vietnam War.The U.S. Navy recognized Milt for his honorable service as a Communications Officer with a Vietnam Service Medal (w/2 Bronze Stars), and in 1969 he was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) and honorably released from service.After the war, Milt returned home and attended Susquehanna University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree and was President of the TKE Fraternity. After graduating from Susquehanna, Milt attended Temple University and received his Masters Degree in Business. Milt married Joyce Meninger on January 22, 1972, and together they built a home in Malvern, PA. Milt was a successful medical supplies salesman for Baxter International. Milt and Joyce had a daughter, Kirsten (Eckard) and spent many great years raising her between Malvern and their beloved Avalon, NJ. Milt also enjoyed raising dogs (Wired Hair Fox Terriers). In his later years, Milt lived in Avalon full time where he was the Business Manager for the Avalon Free Public Library. He was also a long-time member of the Avalon Yacht club.Milt never ignored his calling to serve after leaving the Navy, and was an active alumnus of Susquehanna and TKE, as well as serving as President for the Lions Club in Avalon, NJ. He also volunteered for a variety of organizations within the Malvern, PA and Avalon, NJ communities.Milt was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, and is survived by a brother Gary (Elaine) and daughter Kirsten (Doug) Eckard, and two grandchildren, Alex and Brett. Milt lived his life with great honor and will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
