FEASTER, CATHERINE MAXINE (CATHY)

Catherine (Cathy) Maxine Feaster, age 79, beloved wife, mother, and friend from Sea Isle City passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.Born July 12, 1941 in Philadelphia, she grew up in Havertown and was a graduate of Haverford High School. Cathy’s family spent their summers in Sea Isle City where she met her husband, and moved permanently in 1993. As a mother of two lifeguards, she served as a surrogate mother to many members of the SICBP.Cathy is survived by her husband of 58 years, William E Feaster, her three children: Bill Feaster (Chris), Melissa Feaster, Marc Feaster (Molly), her four loving grandchildren: Kyle, Zach, Dylan, and Alejandra, and her adorable furry companion Honey.Cathy was laid to rest on July 14, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family, in the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor.Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

