FEASTER, CATHERINE MAXINE (CATHY)

Catherine (Cathy) Maxine Feaster, age 79, beloved wife, mother, and friend from Sea Isle City passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.Born July 12, 1941 in Philadelphia, she grew up in Havertown and was a graduate of Haverford High School. Cathy’s family spent their summers in Sea Isle City where she met her husband, and moved permanently in 1993. As a mother of two lifeguards, she served as a surrogate mother to many members of the SICBP.Cathy is survived by her husband of 58 years, William E Feaster, her three children: Bill Feaster (Chris), Melissa Feaster, Marc Feaster (Molly), her four loving grandchildren: Kyle, Zach, Dylan, and Alejandra, and her adorable furry companion Honey.Cathy was laid to rest on July 14, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family, in the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor.Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- What’s That Smell? Marijuana
- Wildwood to Keep Rio Grande Avenue
- Middle Man Dies From COVID-19; In-county Cases Rise by 10
- Cape May Extends Public Alcohol Consumption
- Pedestrian Killed Crossing Rt. 47
- SIC Linked to 9 Non-resident COVID-19 Cases July 9
- County Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Prosecutor Seeks Public's Help in Police Use of Force Investigation
- Coronavirus Claims 2 County Lives
- County's Total Cases Rise by 11; Lower Man's Latest COVID Fatality
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Sea Isle City - What did the police dept. do about the tractor-trailer videotaped going down Central Ave in high water at a high speed and flooded many cars and houses?
- Swainton - They want to replace the Star Spangled Banner with Lean on Me? This country is circling the drain.
- North Wildwood - The word "WOP" stands for, "With out Papers!" My german grandparents were also referred to as "WOP", so it wasn't just the Italians!!!!
- Cape May - Republicans are crying that mail-in voting is a huge source of voter fraud by Democrats. However, if the facts are checked the truth is more Republicans have requested mail-in ballots than Democrats...
- Lowe Township - To the Wildwood spouter wanting time know where Pres Trump donates his monthly salary. Kaleigh McEnany his press secretary lets us know each month on her briefings. This months went towards COVID...