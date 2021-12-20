WAGNER, JACQUELINE MARIE

Jacqueline Marie Wagner ("Grammom"), age 66 of Cape May, passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021. Jackie was born in Philadelphia and has been a Cape May resident for 60 years. She worked at Maud Abrams School for 35 years and was beloved in Cape May County. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Jacqueline leaves behind her husband James Wagner, sons Jimmy and Jason, and grandchildren Taylor, Haley, Raley, and Greyson Wagner, and great-grandchild Mianna. "She was one of a kind, and no one will take her spot, ever. Love you mom, forever, your family." A mass of Christian burial for Jacqueline will be held 11am on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Parish of St. John of God, St. John Neumann Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May, NJ 08204. Viewing will be held prior to mass from 10am-11am. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
