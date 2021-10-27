SUPPLEE, JOSEPH A.

Joseph A. Supplee of North Wildwood and Lower Township passed away on October 25, 2021 at Cooper Medical Center.Joe was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School and attended Cumberland Community College.Joe enlisted in the United States Army and subsequently in the New Jersey National Guard. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Joe was a Convoy Protection Platform Driver and Gunner. He completed 20 Combat Logistic Patrols traveling over 7,000 miles. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and numerous other army medals and badges. He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the State of New Jersey.Joe worked at Wawa for the past 5 years. He was well-liked and respected by his co-workers and managers.Joe was an organ donor and generously gave the gift of life to others in need.Joe is already, and will forever be, sorely missed by his survivors: his wife Tina, his father Joseph, J, his mother Amy Supplee-Thornton, his step-father Kevin Thornton, his sister Patricia, his step-brothers Kenny and Danny Lloyd, his uncle Anthony Fiorato Ph. D., his step-grandfather Joseph Thornton, and numerous other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11am at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, New Jersey; friends will be received prior to service from 9:30am – 11am. In Lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or the NJ Sharing Network (Organ and Tissue Donations) at www.NJSharingNetwork.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
