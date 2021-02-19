Angelo Louis Badea, age 82 of N. Cape May, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 18, 2021, surrounded by his 3 favorite girls. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Angelo was also from the Frankford section of Philadelphia where he worked as a district manager for the PA Lottery. He enjoyed life and spending summer afternoons on the beach with his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother Edelmira Nieves and brother Manuel. Angelo is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine, daughters Nicole (James) Southrey and Theadora (Harry) Slider, grandchildren Damien and James Jr. Southrey, and Mitchell and Owen Slider, and sisters Maria Kolecki and Norinda Rodriquez. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
