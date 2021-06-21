IMPAGLIAZZO, NICHOLAS, 97, of Ocean City, on June 18, 2021. He served in the military during World War II and was an Ocean City Police Officer.
- Villas - NJ is one of the 45 States being hit by the new covid variant.This doesn't surprise me because younger people are not getting their vaccine.Moms whats going on? Why are you not getting your kids...
- Avalon - Complaining about tourists, I can match any local curmudgeon pound for pound. Yet, I was truly moved to see so many families enjoying the 39th Street playground. It was normal, and that is good.
- Middle Township - Nice to see Susan Walters walking the beaches in Stone Harbor as a beach inspector! One of the best mayors ever for so many years!!! The town these days is not the same without you!!!
- Cape May County - Does anyone not realize dogs and fireworks are not a good combination. Dogs hear at various frequencies that we can't hear and it is dangerous to the animal to have them experience very loud...
- Stone Harbor - It is amazing that one person can cause the town to consider not warning the people of weather emergencies. Why is the government taking such action that could jeopardize everyone because of one...