COLSON, VIVIAN

Vivian Colson, 83, a long-time resident of the Wildwoods and a graduate of Wildwood High School, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Vivian met her husband, Asa L. Colson III, when she was queen of the Wildwood Baby Parade in 1953 and is one of the young women featured in the iconic 1954 picture of the “Wildwood by the Sea” sign. Vivian and her family formerly owned and operated Colson’s Home and Building Center in North Wildwood and Rio Grande, NJ.In her forties, Vivian earned a degree in accounting from Drexel University after commuting between Wildwood and Philadelphia multiple nights a week for over ten years. Following graduation, she became a certified public accountant and worked at Cape Savings Bank.Vivian is predeceased by husband, Asa, and her son, Asa L. Colson IV. She is survived by her daughter Faith (Steven) Colson Cooley. She was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her grandchildren, Asa L. Colson V, Christopher (Alex) Colson, Jessica (Michael Vogt) Staples, Stephanie (Israel) Colson Catalano, and Christopher Cooley; and her great grandchildren, Natalya Jade Colson, Asa L. Colson VI, and Vivian Marie Vogt.A meeting for worship to celebrate Vivian’s life at Seaville Friends Meeting will be scheduled post COVID.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in Vivian’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/) or Cape May County Animal Welfare Society (https://www.cmcanimalwelfaresociety.org/).
