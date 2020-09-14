Robert (“Bobby”) Harris, age 78, of West Cape May, departed this life on September 11, 2020. Bobby was a graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School where he lettered in track. He volunteered to serve his country in the US Marine Corps from 1963 – 1968 and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. When he returned home, he worked in his father’s masonry business and did local jobs around the area. He was well known for bringing little gifts to his friends and family. He was a lifelong resident of Cape May and was proud of his more than two hundred years of family history in the area. If you had a historical question about Cape May he would always know the answer. He was kind and had a gentle heart. His wonderful smile will be missed by his family and friends. For the last two years he lived joyfully at Victoria Commons Assisted Living where he made many new friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Jake Harris of West Cape May and sister, Jacki Suggs. Bobby is forever loved by his family which includes his daughter, Angela (Truman) Mincy; granddaughter, Laila; sister, Pamela (Doug) Young; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He had a special relationship with his nephew, Antwone and niece, Alijah. A viewing will be offered from 10am until 11am on Thursday (Sept. 17th) at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St, Cape May, NJ. Bobby’s graveside ceremony with military honors will be private at the Veterans Cemetery in Cape May Court House, NJ.Info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
