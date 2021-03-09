KASSINGER, LAURA J.

Laura J. Kassinger, 66, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away at Shore Medical Center on March 7, 2021, after a brief illness. Laura is survived by her husband Richard Kassinger, father Joseph Lauriello Jr, sister Julie Washington (Lou), sister Constance Lauriello, and brother Joseph Lauriello (Donna). She will be sadly missed by her very special niece Constance Schellinger and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Laura started working for Wildwood Municipal Court as a court clerk in 1975 as well as court clerk of West Wildwood. After retirement in 2016, a plaque was hung in the very court room Laura dedicated 41 years of her life. She is predeceased by her mother Constance Lauriello. Laura enjoyed reading books, watching hallmark movies, listening to music, and spending time with her nieces and nephew. Funeral services for Laura will be private as per family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

