KASSINGER, LAURA J.

Laura J. Kassinger, 66, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away at Shore Medical Center on March 7, 2021, after a brief illness. Laura is survived by her husband Richard Kassinger, father Joseph Lauriello Jr, sister Julie Washington (Lou), sister Constance Lauriello, and brother Joseph Lauriello (Donna). She will be sadly missed by her very special niece Constance Schellinger and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Laura started working for Wildwood Municipal Court as a court clerk in 1975 as well as court clerk of West Wildwood. After retirement in 2016, a plaque was hung in the very court room Laura dedicated 41 years of her life. She is predeceased by her mother Constance Lauriello. Laura enjoyed reading books, watching hallmark movies, listening to music, and spending time with her nieces and nephew. Funeral services for Laura will be private as per family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Indictments Filed March 2
- Suit Alleges Workplace Harassment by Cape May Lifeguard
- N. Wildwood Moving Bulkheads, Extending Sea Wall
- Welfare Check Leads to Drug, Child Endangerment Charges
- Enhanced SNAP Benefits to Continue in March
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 33 New Cases Reported
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 37 New Cases Reported
- Lower Resident Wants Farm Bird Rules Changed
- Backpassing - N. Wildwood’s Only Beach Replenishment Hope for Now; Dredging on Hold
- Middle Given Update on County Projects
Videos
- Villas - The Democrat Left hated Rush Limbaugh with a passion, primarily because he had their number and exposed them the way sunlight exposes vampires. Moreover, the Democrats leave behind like drained...
- Cape May - Joe Biden muscled through a $1.9T stimulus package centered on helping *middle and lower* income Americans to offset the economic impact of the Covid-19 virus—which was a total shut-out by...
- North Wildwood - The Repubs greatest fear is that Biden will be successful! Their voting no on the stimulus package is enlightening and will especially help Biden win the hearts among the citizenry! Lifting people up...
- Del Haven - The fact that we have to do such work as "voter rights advocacy" by LeBron James and Stacy Abrams, almost 60 years after the Voting Rights Act...... is a national tragedy! I wonder if it...
- Middle - Great to see Biden repairing relationships around the world. I hated the fact that Trump snubbed democratic leaders like Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau and Emanuel Macron, while kissing up to Vladimir...