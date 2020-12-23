MCCULLEN, PATRICK J

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Patrick J. Mccullen, age 59 of Villas, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. A lifelong area resident, Patrick worked as a commercial fisherman, primarily as a scalloper. He enjoyed, fishing, drawing, family gatherings, and his truck. He loved spending time with his best friend Frank “Frankie” Revesz . He is predeceased by his parents William Mccullen Sr and Doris (nee Matthews), brother William Mccullen Jr., and nephew Thomas Mccullen. Patrick is survived by his wife, Rose Miller, children Amanda Mccullen, Kelly Miller, Rosanne Hopkins and Linda Patton, sisters Lorraine Mccullen, Gwen Thompson, and Susan Mccullen, brother Joseph Mccullen, 14 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services were privately held. Contributions in Patrick’s memory can be made to the Recovery Centers of America . Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of PATRICK MCCULLEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.