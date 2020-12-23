MCCULLEN, PATRICK J

Patrick J. Mccullen, age 59 of Villas, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. A lifelong area resident, Patrick worked as a commercial fisherman, primarily as a scalloper. He enjoyed, fishing, drawing, family gatherings, and his truck. He loved spending time with his best friend Frank “Frankie” Revesz . He is predeceased by his parents William Mccullen Sr and Doris (nee Matthews), brother William Mccullen Jr., and nephew Thomas Mccullen. Patrick is survived by his wife, Rose Miller, children Amanda Mccullen, Kelly Miller, Rosanne Hopkins and Linda Patton, sisters Lorraine Mccullen, Gwen Thompson, and Susan Mccullen, brother Joseph Mccullen, 14 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services were privately held. Contributions in Patrick’s memory can be made to the Recovery Centers of America . Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cape May Man Dies from Covid; 34 New Cases Reported
- Cape May Appoints Fashaw as Police Chief
- Dennis Man Dies from Covid; 64 New Cases Reported
- Rapid Intervention Team Called to Fight Cape May Fire
- Indictments Filed Dec. 15
- OC Loses 2 to Covid; 38 New Cases Reported
- Middle Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Nov. 2-8, 2020
- County’s Covid Vaccinations Begin
- Middle Man Dies from COVID-19; 58 New Cases Reported
- Families Look to Preserve Holiday Joy Despite Covid
Videos
- Cape May - Help me understand this. The new nine hundred billion which is to help our economy and people was passed. Why are we sending hundred of billions to foreign countries. We’re supposed to be helping our...
- Lower Township - After asking a neighbor who works at Ltes about the modular disaster at the school he said major issues and large cost. So I drove through and checked it out to see now they are up on blocks and...
- Villas - Trump is threatening to veto the stimulus package.It was passed by the senate on both sides but he won't sign it,which he was supposed to do today.
- Avalon - About the proposed bar/banquet hall/restaurant on the beach/boardwalk in Avalon...it's in a Public Conservation zone. Approved uses include nature walks, plant and wildlife observation and...
- Erma - Cape Tech just had a board meeting, let’s spend more money that will make it all better. Nothing going towards the gym roof leak, ceiling tiles with black mold. MAC floor with MERCURY. $177,000.00...