PRETTYMAN, JAMES RONALD, "JIMI"

James “Jimi” Ronald Prettyman, age 71, died on November 1 st, after a battle with lung cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Jimi is survived by his two children, Adrienne and Jeremy Prettyman, their spouses Kevin Connolly and Burcu Öke-Prettyman, his grandson Paul Connolly, and a granddaughter expected this March. He leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Cheryl, Mike, Kathy, and Gary Prettyman, his sister-in-law Chris Prettyman, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Helen Lyon, his father Loren (Pete) Prettyman, his brother Pete Prettyman, and his sister-in-law Kim Prettyman. Jimi was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After graduating from North Catholic High School in 1967, he served in the Army and was stationed at Can Tho Airfield with the 271st ASHC “Innkeepers” from 1969-70. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Veteran Campaign Medal. After the military, Jimi began a career as an auto mechanic that spanned thirty years. Jimi’s love of mechanics began as a child when he disassembled a lawnmower in the basement of his parents’ Philadelphia rowhome. He spent the rest of his life taking things apart to see how they worked. He moved to South Jersey in the 1980s, where he worked at Burke Motor Group and earned a reputation for being able to fix just about anything. In 2005, Jimi retired in order to care for his mother in her home in Del Haven. She predeceased him by one day. Jimi was a talented drummer who was passionate about music and made friends everywhere that he went. He will be dearly missed by the many people whose lives he touched. To know him was to love him. A memorial service will be held in summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

