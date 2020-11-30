DILLE, JON R.

Jon R. Dille, 55, of Cape May, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.Born in Michigan to the late Penny and James Dille, Jon was a Cape May local for most of his life where he greatly enjoyed living by the beach. Jon loved fishing, surfing, walking his dogs, golfing, and taking bike rides. He was a talented chef of over 30 years, working at several area restaurants. Jon is survived by his daughter, Hannah Dille; his younger siblings; and two nephews. Services will be held privately. Donations in memory of Jon can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B 4 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

