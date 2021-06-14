LYNCH, PATRICIA M., 85, of North Wildwood, June 8, 2021. She had worked as a nurse and caregiver.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Reconsider License for ‘Nuisance Property,’ Police Chief Urges
- UPDATE: Lower Rescue Squad to Cease Operations June 19
- Teen Charged After N. Wildwood Boardwalk Assault Probe
- UPDATE: Armed Man Arrested at Higbee Beach ID'd
- Indictments Filed June 8
- Wildwood Amusement Piers Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat
- Lower Introduces Ordinance Allowing Pot Businesses
- Middle Couple Charged After Child Abuse Investigation
- Vehicle Crashes into Villas Home
- Suspect Sought After Boardwalk Assault
Videos
- Avalon - Joe Biden brought a much different tone to the G7 summit from his predecessor Donald Trump. He allowed frank and collaborative discussion of global issues without the chaos.
- Lower Township - Now would be a good time for the county commissioners to “cut the fat” and take a look at the last year and actually see where positions could be cut with half the workforce sitting home and not...
- Sea Isle - Someone needs to insure that vacationers are aware of the fact that Pleasure Ave is a one way street. As bicyclists they, and their children, are suppose to follow the same laws as cars. This means...
- North Wildwood - Dear NW Leadership, Please take a look at the beach access on 15th Street Beach. After the beach replenishment, the beach access has been restricted by not reopening the dune overpass. This is a...
- Avalon - Why is it that some people are so upset with second home owners? Did someone park their Rolls the wrong way on the street? Maybe he should take up pickle ball and eat the sandwiches with the crust...