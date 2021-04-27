MULLVILLE, GERALD

Gerald (“Jerry”) Mullville, 76, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021 while visiting his favorite place of peace, The David Douglass, Sr. Memorial Park in Lower Township. Jerry graduated From St. Thomas More High School, West Phila., PA and later graduated from Delaware County Community College with a Bachelor’s Degree and also earned a degree in Fire Sciences. He worked for Delta Airlines for 30 years as a customer service agent before retiring. After his retirement from Delta he followed his passion in fire sciences and began working as an assistant director for the Delco 911 Center. Jerry was also a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years at various fire departments where he enjoyed many friendships. Jerry had a gift for connecting with people with his endearing mannerisms and great sense of humor. He truly enjoyed his life and everything in it, his family most of all. “See ya strapper!” He is predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Tommy and his sister, Honey. Jerry is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 52 years, Susanne; one son, Kevin (and Maria) Mulville; two grandchildren, Conor and Marissa; his brother, Francis (and Betty) Mulville; many nieces, nephews, friends and of course Maggie Mae (his beloved dog). The family will receive friends for Jerry’s walk-through viewing at Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May on Friday (April 30th) from 11am until 12pm with Jerry’s funeral ceremony for family and closest friends beginning at 12 noon. Interment will take place at a later date. Info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Liquor License for 3 Wildwood Venues Suspended for Covid Violations
- Officer Assaulted, Injured During Domestic Investigation
- IDs Wanted for 2 Suspected Shoplifters in Cape May
- Indictments Filed April 20
- Goshen Farm Stand Demolition Evokes Memories
- Sharpshooters Recommended for Predator Control
- Policy Change Allows Additional SNAP Benefits as Pandemic Fears Continue
- Lower Clarifies Pot Rules on Private Beaches
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests April 5-11, 2021
- AC Electric Warns Motorists of Upcoming Lane Closures to GSP
Videos
- North Wildwood - Those in charge have known for a year that the risk of getting covid outside is minuscule, and that masks are not necessary outside. Yet we’ve been lied to time and time again because they were...
- Cape May Court House - Keep it up shoppers! Keep buying things you do not need right now in a pandemic and prices will continue to rise! Vendor shortages are coming back! Pay your bills instead!
- Wildwood Crest - According to the census bureau, the Republicans will gain three seats in the House of Representatives. It looks like people are fleeing from Democrat controlled states, like California and New York....
- North Wildwood - The Oscar’s had its worst ratings ever, getting less than 10 million viewers, according to the Neilson ratings. It looks like their support for far leftist ideas isn’t working out so well for them.
- West Cape May - AOC is praising President Biden for his far left policies. You know we’re in big trouble if she is happy with Biden’s policies.