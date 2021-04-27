MULLVILLE, GERALD

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Gerald (“Jerry”) Mullville, 76, of Cape May, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021 while visiting his favorite place of peace, The David Douglass, Sr. Memorial Park in Lower Township. Jerry graduated From St. Thomas More High School, West Phila., PA and later graduated from Delaware County Community College with a Bachelor’s Degree and also earned a degree in Fire Sciences. He worked for Delta Airlines for 30 years as a customer service agent before retiring. After his retirement from Delta he followed his passion in fire sciences and began working as an assistant director for the Delco 911 Center. Jerry was also a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years at various fire departments where he enjoyed many friendships. Jerry had a gift for connecting with people with his endearing mannerisms and great sense of humor. He truly enjoyed his life and everything in it, his family most of all. “See ya strapper!” He is predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Tommy and his sister, Honey. Jerry is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 52 years, Susanne; one son, Kevin (and Maria) Mulville; two grandchildren, Conor and Marissa; his brother, Francis (and Betty) Mulville; many nieces, nephews, friends and of course Maggie Mae (his beloved dog). The family will receive friends for Jerry’s walk-through viewing at Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May on Friday (April 30th) from 11am until 12pm with Jerry’s funeral ceremony for family and closest friends beginning at 12 noon. Interment will take place at a later date. Info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of GERALD MULLVILLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.