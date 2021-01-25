Fleming

Jean Fleming, age 76 of Cape May, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, Jean has been an area resident since 1998. She was a member and attended St. John of God Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the Cape May County Singles Social Club, Dennis Township Senior Center, enjoyed her bingo, and loved going to the 2 nd St. beach in N. Wildwood. Jean also enjoyed going to the casinos, bus trips to Lancaster, and cutting and saving coupons for friends.She is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Vito Palumbo and her husband, Michael V. Fleming. She found love again through Robert Ludwick, who passed away last year. The two were in inseparable and brought out the best in one another.Jean is survived by her children Mark and Susan Fleming, John Edwards, whom she considered a son-in-law, and her granddaughters Marisa and Sophia Cirino.The viewing for Jean will be be held on Monday February 1, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May from 9:15 to 10:15. Following will be a Catholic mass held at 11am at St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Road, North Cape May. Interment will immediately follow mass at St. Mary’s Mausoleum, 1056 Seashore Road, West Cape May.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory can be made to Marianist Family Retreat Center, PO Box 488, Cape May Point, NJ 08212. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

