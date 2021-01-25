Jean Fleming, age 76 of Cape May, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, Jean has been an area resident since 1998. She was a member and attended St. John of God Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the Cape May County Singles Social Club, Dennis Township Senior Center, enjoyed her bingo, and loved going to the 2 nd St. beach in N. Wildwood. Jean also enjoyed going to the casinos, bus trips to Lancaster, and cutting and saving coupons for friends.She is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Vito Palumbo and her husband, Michael V. Fleming. She found love again through Robert Ludwick, who passed away last year. The two were in inseparable and brought out the best in one another.Jean is survived by her children Mark and Susan Fleming, John Edwards, whom she considered a son-in-law, and her granddaughters Marisa and Sophia Cirino.The viewing for Jean will be be held on Monday February 1, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May from 9:15 to 10:15. Following will be a Catholic mass held at 11am at St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Road, North Cape May. Interment will immediately follow mass at St. Mary’s Mausoleum, 1056 Seashore Road, West Cape May.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory can be made to Marianist Family Retreat Center, PO Box 488, Cape May Point, NJ 08212. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Avalon Community Center Becomes Covid Vaccination Site
- Liquor License Transfer for New Bar OK’d
- N. Cape May Man Arrested in Wildwood Faces Drug Charges
- OC Police Continue Investigation into Lure Attempt; Suspect’s ID Sought
- 2 Teens Arrested in Connection with Rio Car Burglaries
- Indictments Filed Jan. 19
- School Change Would Save W. Wildwood $177,118 a Year, Study Finds
- Back Bay Landfill Development Progresses
- Prescribed Burn Scheduled for Reed's Beach
- N. Wildwood Seeks to Acquire Lots Near NJ Avenue Firehouse
Videos
- Rio Grande - I would like to congradulate all the people that put together the Website for the Covid Vaccine locations and phone numbers/website address. The type is so small and illegible that only those with...
- Cape May Beach - This will have to be Tom Brady's last Super Bowl because where would he put the 11th ring, his nose, toe, ear?
- Rio Grande - The Senate needs to convict Trump to show that presidents will be held accountable for their crimes even after they leave office. Otherwise there will be nothing to deter future presidents from...
- Cape May - I had to post this fact; You want to know why so many people are disgusted about Joe Biden? I was at his Inauguration and it seems from what I counted over a hundred "Snipers" on roof tops...
- Fishing Creek - During my quarantine I've rediscovered the music of Harry Chapin. His storytelling songs, his food bank charities and his social awareness made him a gem!