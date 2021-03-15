NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ronald J. “Uncle Dup", Dupuy, age 65 of Cape May, passed away peacefully at home Thursday March 11, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, he was a local resident for 50 years. He worked on the clam boats for years, then worked as a self-employed builder. Survived by his wife Helga Dupuy, sisters Louise Maxwell and Charlotte Berger. You may pay your respects at 10am Friday, March 19 th, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; a memorial service will follow at 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of RONALD DUPUY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.