O'MARA, JAMES J.

James J. O’Mara of North Wildwood, New Jersey passed away on July 15th, 2020. Born on April 10th, 1942, he was 78 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary A. O’Mara, daughter Linda and spouse Sean Myers, of Glyndon, Maryland, grandchildren Benjamin Brandenburg, Colin and Ryan Myers, daughter Michelle and spouse Gary Drzewiecki, of Parkville, Maryland, and grandchildren Matthew Drzewiecki and spouse Michelle, and Amy Drzewiecki. Also survived by his brother, John O’Mara, nieces, Dawn Marie Clancy and Anne Clancy, nephew, David O’Mara, and their spouses and children.Jim grew up in Drexel Hill, attended Monsignor Bonner High School and Villanova University. After marrying Mary, they moved to Baltimore where he worked for Social Security Administration and where they raised their family for over 30 years. In 1977, they bought an old apartment building in Wildwood where they hosted summer rentals for over a decade. Since then, they proceeded to spend every summer in Wildwood. Jim and Mary moved full-time to North Wildwood, New Jersey over twenty years ago where Jim retired from the Wildwood SSA field office. Jim and Mary were congregants of St. Ann’s Church and they were very active members of their community, volunteering for the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and their beloved Elks. They were regulars at the Elks weekly pinochle nights and each had claimed the championship one year. Jim loved riding his bike all over town, running errands and stopping to talk with friends on his route. Jim and Mary were avid travelers during retirement. They especially loved cruises, having been on over 25 cruises in the past decade or so. They spent the winter months in Florida, enjoying dining out and time spent with friends by the pool, especially at Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. Jim was loved by all, he always had a smile and a joke for everyone. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cape May County Catholic Charities.
