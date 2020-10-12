YOUNG, KAREN

A memorial gathering will be held for Karen Young on Saturday, October 17th at 4:30 pm. It will take place at the 101st St pavilion in Stone Harbor. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Karen fought a valiant battle with cancer for three years but sadly succumbed to the disease on August 5th. We welcome everyone who knew Karen and would like to pay their respects and share their remembrances.

