MALUSA, ANTONIO "NINO"

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Antonio “Nino” Malusa, 82, of Wildwood Crest, NJ left us peacefully while at home on March 20 th with his family. A native of Italy and long-time resident of Vineland and Wildwood Crest, Nino was a loving husband and father. An accomplished and hardworking businessman who founded Tony’s Pizzeria and Nino’s Family Restaurants throughout southern New Jersey for over 40 years, Nino shared his heritage with his community through his joy of cooking. He enjoyed spending his free time with his family, boating and fishing. Nino was predeceased by his parents Domenico and Eufemia of Grado, Italy and daughter Joann. He leaves behind his brother Giovanni; his wife Frances (formerly Russo) of 62 years; son Anthony (daughter-in-law Jennifer); daughters Dana and Tricia (son-in-law Frank); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren (one more soon to be); and nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be Thursday, March25, 2021 at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidor Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of ANTONIO MALUSA as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.