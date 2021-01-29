Endre Szigeti, age 89 of Green Creek, NJ and Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on Tuesday January 26, 2021. Born in Hungary, Endre worked locally as a machinist for the TMU in N Cape May for over 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed the beach, gardening, watching Nascar and listening to music. He also loved to play soccer and going to the casinos. Endre is preceded in death by his wife Paula, and survived by his children Jim Szigeti, Eddie Szigeti, Andy Szigeti, Pauline Scarpula, and Erica Kent, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and sister Arinka Maravik. Services will be privately held. Donations in Endre’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
