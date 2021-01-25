Robert W. Chinn, age 75, of Landisville, PA formerly of Villas, NJ, and Philadelphia passed away on Friday, January 22nd at the Lebanon VA. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Henry Chinn to whom he was married for 13 years, his 2 children, Kimberly Chinn Cheeseman of Pennsville, NJ, and Donald Chinn of York, Pa along with partner Roger Bates. Stepson Benjamin Clary (wife Heather) and grandchildren Evie and Evan, Stepdaughter Emily Clary with grandchildren Lylah and Liam, and Stepson Jordan Clary. Also, a sister, Betty Lou Chinn Hermosillo (husband Antonio) from Mexico City, Mexico, and nephew Erik Hermosillo (wife Marisol).He is predeceased by his 1st wife of 25 years, Elaine Mason Chinn, his brother Richard Chinn Jr, and sister-in-law Henrietta Chinn.Bob served in the United States Air Force with Strategic Air Command for 4 years and served a year for his country in Vietnam. Following his service to his country he became a 35- year employee at TMU Company of N. Cape May as a machinist. He then was employed by Cape May Regional Hospital as a patient transporter where he received employee of the year award and from which he retired. He was a long- time member at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Erma, NJ where he served as head usher, communion steward, sound tech and was on the bowling league. He served as a Boy Scout leader with Troop 87 that met at the church. Bob will be remembered for his love of family, country and his savior Jesus Christ.A private Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, January 30 th, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home; Online Livestream of the memorial service will be available through www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. A public viewing hour for friends and family will be held prior to service from 12pm-1pm. Following the memorial service, a military graveside ceremony will take place at Tabernacle UMC Cemetery and all are welcome to attend. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Avalon Community Center Becomes Covid Vaccination Site
- Liquor License Transfer for New Bar OK’d
- N. Cape May Man Arrested in Wildwood Faces Drug Charges
- OC Police Continue Investigation into Lure Attempt; Suspect’s ID Sought
- 2 Teens Arrested in Connection with Rio Car Burglaries
- Indictments Filed Jan. 19
- School Change Would Save W. Wildwood $177,118 a Year, Study Finds
- Back Bay Landfill Development Progresses
- Prescribed Burn Scheduled for Reed's Beach
- N. Wildwood Seeks to Acquire Lots Near NJ Avenue Firehouse
Videos
- Rio Grande - I would like to congradulate all the people that put together the Website for the Covid Vaccine locations and phone numbers/website address. The type is so small and illegible that only those with...
- Cape May Beach - This will have to be Tom Brady's last Super Bowl because where would he put the 11th ring, his nose, toe, ear?
- Rio Grande - The Senate needs to convict Trump to show that presidents will be held accountable for their crimes even after they leave office. Otherwise there will be nothing to deter future presidents from...
- Cape May - I had to post this fact; You want to know why so many people are disgusted about Joe Biden? I was at his Inauguration and it seems from what I counted over a hundred "Snipers" on roof tops...
- Fishing Creek - During my quarantine I've rediscovered the music of Harry Chapin. His storytelling songs, his food bank charities and his social awareness made him a gem!