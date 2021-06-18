DEIST, VAN JON

Van Jon Deist was born on August 17, 1941 to Marjorie Thiel (Kwasnak) and Alvin Deist. He transitioned away, after a courageous battle with cancer, in the early hours of May 26, 2021 surrounded by his son, Christopher Michael Deist, and Van’s brother & his wife, Jeff & Agnes Thiel, who stood vigil in his final days.Van was a graduate of Cape May (NJ) HS, Monmouth College and Northeastern University. Van was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1969. His outgoing spirit carried him to many an adventure. Most notably in Cape May, Philadelphia, the US Virgin Islands, Heidelberg, Germany, and Sarasota/Nokomis, Florida.Van devoted his life to and was moved to care for the emotionally distressed. He believed wholeheartedly in the benefits of Dr. Dan Casriel’s scream therapy to combat fear, pain & anger associated in every day emotional struggles. Van published a book on emotional education called “Primal Screams”. It was his life’s goal to help promote emotional well-being, inner peace & happiness.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Van’s name to either the V.N.A. Hospice House- Vero Beach, Florida or to N.O.R.M.L.-Washington D.C.“Rise up this morning, Smile with the rising sun.”

